Roundup: Brain implants / Grounded airliners / Crypto use

From sci-fi to reality: Brain-computer interfaces are rapidly moving from experimental prototypes to early commercial medical tools that allow people with paralysis or neurological conditions to control computers and devices using only their thoughts. Advances from companies like Neuralink note that clinical trials are expanding and regulatory approvals are starting to open the door to real-world use. However, technology remains limited and invasive, with safety, ethical and privacy concerns. Bloomberg has the full story.

Engine maker troubles: Airline executives are becoming increasingly frustrated with engine manufacturers, especially GE Aerospace and RTX, as engine shortages, maintenance delays and reliability problems are leaving aircraft grounded and limiting the ability of carriers to meet strong travel demand. Airline leaders say the disruptions could continue for years, with some carriers reporting significant portions of their fleets out of service due to engine-related issues. Despite manufacturers’ investments to boost production and repair capacity, airline CEOs argue that engine makers have become a major bottleneck for the industry. CNBC has the full story.

Partisan gap: About 19% of U.S. adults say they have invested in, traded or used cryptocurrency, a figure that has remained relatively stable since 2021. Younger men are the most likely users, while usage is much lower among women and adults over 50. One notable change is 22% of Republicans report using crypto, up from 16% in 2021, while Democratic usage has remained steady at 17%. Pew Research Center has the full story.