Roundup: Born IN Louisiana / Texas screwworm cases / Sammy’s Grill

Pride apparel: Born INTM Apparel is expanding through its first-ever licensing partnership, launching a Louisiana-focused merchandise line led by Baton Rouge native Bradford Banta and Jennings resident Stephen Van Hook. The collection will feature the brand’s signature logo alongside Louisiana-themed designs such as Born IN Louisiana, Born IN Da Boot, Born IN Baton Rouge, and Born IN Nola. The new line aims to celebrate Louisiana pride, culture and community while extending the Detroit-based brand’s model of place-based identity apparel into a new market.

More confirmed: The U.S. Department of Agriculture has confirmed additional cases of New World screwworm in Texas, raising concerns about a parasite that can devastate livestock by laying larvae in open wounds. U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins emphasized that the federal government is treating the situation as contained and is responding with quarantines, surveillance and releases of sterile flies to prevent the pest from spreading. Officials also reassured the public that the U.S. food supply remains safe, though the outbreak has prompted intensified monitoring and concern from the cattle industry. CNBC has the full story.

Highland location closing: Sammy’s Grill on Highland in Baton Rouge is closing on Sunday, June 14, after nearly 40 years as its lease comes to an end. The restaurant, a longtime LSU-area tradition known for crawfish and community memories, is encouraging customers to drop in one last time before the closure. While the location is shutting down, Sammy’s is still operating at its Prairieville location and is actively searching for a new home, according to Sammy’s Facebook.