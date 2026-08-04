Roundup: Black Bear hunting lottery / US job openings / P&G buys Thorne

Now open: The Louisiana black bear hunting lottery is open through Aug. 28, with the hunt scheduled for Dec. 5-20 across all Louisiana black bear management areas. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will issue 42 permits through the lottery, with allocations based on bear population data, plus one additional secretary’s permit auction. Successful applicants must complete an LDWF bear hunter training course before hunting, and applications require a valid black bear hunting license and a $50 nonrefundable fee.

June drop: U.S. job openings edged down to 7.36 million in June from 7.54 million in May, while layoffs remained steady and hiring and voluntary quits increased slightly. Employers have added an average of 92,000 jobs per month this year, a sharp improvement from last year’s sluggish pace, even as hiring remains below post-pandemic highs. Economists expect the July jobs report to show 100,000 new jobs and an unemployment rate holding at 4.2%. The Associated Press has the full story.

Wellness expansion: Procter & Gamble is acquiring supplement maker Thorne for $3.8 billion to strengthen its health and wellness business, adding the fast-growing brand to a portfolio that already includes Metamucil, Align Probiotic and New Chapter vitamins. Thorne, which generated more than $500 million in revenue in 2025 and is popular with consumers under 40, has benefited from growing demand for vitamins and supplements. CNBC has the full story.