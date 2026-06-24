Roundup: Battery storage / Flooding fears / Strait of Hormuz

Crucial infrastructure: Battery energy storage is increasingly becoming a core part of modern power systems as electricity demand grows and grids face more volatility. Falling battery costs and the rapid expansion of renewables and high-demand users like data centers are accelerating adoption of large-scale storage. These systems are now crucial for stabilizing supply, managing peak demand and improving overall grid reliability. Inc. has the full story.

Risk drives exodus: Flood-prone U.S. counties are increasingly losing residents as rising insurance premiums, housing costs and climate-related risks make them less attractive to live in. Counties around Miami, Houston and Brooklyn, as well as parishes around New Orleans have seen some of the largest domestic population losses, while lower-risk counties are generally gaining residents. Despite these outflows, some flood-prone areas continue to grow because international migration offsets domestic departures, though that trend may weaken if immigration slows. Bloomberg has the full story.

Oil moving again: Several oil tankers carrying millions of barrels of crude have begun leaving the Strait of Hormuz after being previously delayed, signaling an easing of shipping disruptions in the region. The resumed movement is tied to improving diplomatic and security conditions that are allowing vessels to transit the chokepoint more freely. As these shipments return to global markets, expectations of higher supply have contributed to downward pressure on oil prices. Reuters has the full story.