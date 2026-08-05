Roundup: Bank of America / Microsoft’s AI backbone / New blood pressure device

GLP-1 support: Bank of America spends more than $250 million annually covering GLP-1 weight loss drugs for employees, with CEO Brian Moynihan calling the expense a worthwhile investment because of its health benefits. The bank combines access to these medications with health coaching, negotiates lower drug prices and believes the treatments can improve employee health while reducing long-term healthcare costs. CNBC has the full story.

OpenAI dominance: Microsoft disclosed that it generated $24.1 billion in AI revenue from OpenAI during its fiscal year, suggesting the AI startup accounted for roughly 70% of the company’s AI business. The figures highlight Microsoft’s continued reliance on OpenAI despite efforts to diversify through investments in other AI companies and the development of its own models. OpenAI contributes less than 10% of Microsoft’s overall revenue, but investors are closely watching how much of that income comes from cloud services versus the companies’ revenue-sharing agreement. Bloomberg has the full story.

$399 wearable: Vital Signals has raised more than $15 million to launch Signal Ring, a $399 wearable that claims to measure blood pressure directly from the finger without requiring the calibration cuffs used by competing devices. Researchers caution that independent validation and real-world testing are still needed before its readings can be considered reliable for individuals. Signal Ring enters a rapidly growing market where companies like Apple, Whoop, Oura and Hilo are also developing cuffless blood pressure monitoring technologies. Inc. has the full story.