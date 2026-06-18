Roundup: Arthur’s impact / Gasoline prices / US jobless claims

Storm weakens, exits state: Metro Baton Rouge avoided the worst of Tropical Storm Arthur, with the strongest impacts staying south and east. The system triggered several tornado warnings, including one in New Orleans. Arthur has now weakened into a low, bringing rain and the threat of tornadoes to Mississippi. WAFB has the full story.

Easing: In the wake of the U.S. and Iran agreeing to a framework for a peace deal, oil supply concerns have eased and U.S. gasoline prices have dropped toward or below $4 per gallon. Even so, analysts expect continued volatility and possible price pressure in the near term due to lingering supply risks. The New York Times has the full story.

Slight dip: A report says U.S. jobless claims ticked slightly lower, signaling that layoffs remain relatively subdued. This suggests the labor market is still holding up despite broader economic uncertainty and higher interest rates. Overall, the data points to continued resilience in employment conditions, with no immediate signs of a sharp downturn. Bloomberg has the full story.