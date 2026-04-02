Roundup: Artemis II / US jobless claims / Twenty in their 20s

Louisiana connection: On Wednesday, NASA launched a historic flight to send a crew of four astronauts on a nine-day trip around the moon and back—and the mission has deep Louisiana ties. Nearly 90% of the rocket powering the mission was manufactured at NASA’s Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans, according to Louisiana Economic Development. Read more from Greater New Orleans Inc.

On the decline: U.S. applications for unemployment benefits fell last week as layoffs remain sparse despite a softening labor market and rising energy costs due to the Iran war. The number of Americans applying for jobless aid for the week ending March 28 fell to 202,000 from the previous week’s 211,000. That’s fewer than the 212,000 new filings analysts were expecting and within the range of the past several years. Read more from The Associated Press.

Calling all up-and-comers: Nominations are now open for 225 magazine’s 2027 Twenty in their 20s issue, a special spring edition of the magazine celebrating Baton Rouge’s upcoming leaders, creators and difference makers. To be eligible, nominees must be between the ages of 20 and 29 before April 1, 2027, or 225’s spring 2027 publication date. Make a nomination here, and meet this year’s Twenty in their 20s honorees here.

Editor’s Note: Daily Report will not be published on Friday, April 3. Daily Report will return Monday, April 6. Have a safe and happy holiday.