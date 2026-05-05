Roundup: Apple’s AI play / New maps / New drone restrictions

Tech advantage: Apple plans to let users choose third-party AI models to power features across iOS 27, iPadOS 27 and macOS 27, expanding beyond its current reliance on ChatGPT. The shift will allow apps from companies like Google and Anthropic to integrate with Apple Intelligence, giving users more flexibility while positioning Apple’s devices as a broader AI platform. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.

Back to the drawing board: The U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way for Louisiana to immediately redraw its congressional map after striking down the current one as an unconstitutional racial gerrymander. With election deadlines nearing, the court bypassed its usual 32-day delay before sending its ruling back to the lower court. Gov. Jeff Landry has paused U.S. House primaries, while debate continues among justices over the decision’s timing and impact on ongoing elections. Read more from The Center Square.

Security concerns cited: The FAA is proposing new rules allowing facilities like energy plants, prisons and stadiums to request drone flight restrictions near their sites, citing safety and national security concerns. The move comes amid rising incidents of unauthorized drone activity and ahead of major events like the World Cup and Olympics, as federal agencies push tighter oversight. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.