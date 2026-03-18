Roundup: Amazon / Wholesale prices / Foreign threat response

Cutting USPS use: Amazon plans to slash its use of the U.S. Postal Service by at least two-thirds as its delivery contract expires, potentially stripping billions in revenue from the agency. The shift follows a new bidding process for last-mile delivery and could leave USPS with excess capacity, forcing cost cuts as it searches for replacement business amid broader changes to logistics strategy. Read the full story from The Wall Street Journal.

PPI climbs: Wholesale prices rose more than expected in February, signaling persistent inflation pressures in the pipeline. The producer price index climbed 0.7% monthly and 3.4% annually, with services and food costs driving gains, complicating the Federal Reserve’s path as it weighs how long to keep interest rates elevated. Read more from CNBC.

State eyes crackdown: Louisiana lawmakers are advancing bills to curb foreign adversary influence, targeting land ownership near military bases and state contracts. One measure allows property seizures deemed security threats, while another restricts contracting with hostile entities. Supporters cite rising geopolitical risks, while critics warn the proposals could overreach and impact lawful property owners. Read more from The Center Square.