Roundup: Amazon rattles investors / Bio-Lab investment / Adult Play-Doh

Amazon’s tough sell: Bond investors have shrugged off the $270 billion in debt AI giants racked up this year—until Amazon rattled them, Fortune reports. The surprise $25 billion sale on July 7 pushed Amazon’s 2026 debt to $92 billion, topping what Google, Meta, and Oracle each issued. To close it, Amazon sweetened its longest bonds with up to 21 extra basis points, per Fortune. Even so, orders came in at just 2.5 times the bonds offered—the weakest hyperscaler demand since Meta’s October 2025 sale, Bank of America noted. The tepid response could be an early warning for the AI boom. Fortune has the full story. A subscription may be required.

Making waves: Bio-Lab, a division of KIK Consumer Products, will invest at least $8 million to expand its manufacturing facility in Westlake, Louisiana, increasing production capacity for its pool care products. Site preparation begins in July, with construction expected to finish by the end of the year and operations starting in early 2027. The expansion will add tableting and blending capabilities, improving efficiency and supporting long-term manufacturing. Bio-Lab has operated in Southwest Louisiana since 1979, producing pool and spa treatment products for customers across North America. 10/12 Industry Report has the full story.

Crafting nostalgia: Hasbro is expanding its aging-up strategy with Blooms by Play-Doh, a new line of floral modeling kits designed for adults seeking creative, stress-relieving hobbies rather than traditional toys. After earlier adult Play-Doh products failed because they still looked like children’s items, Hasbro is using a distinct brand identity and influencer-led marketing to appeal to the growing “kidult” market as it looks to revive its toy business beyond its core child audience. The Wall Street Journal has the full story. A subscription may be required.