Roundup: Amazon logistics / Occidental CEO / Property rights

Expanding services: Amazon is expanding deeper into logistics, bundling its freight, trucking and last-mile delivery into a new offering called Amazon Supply Chain Services. The move opens its vast distribution network to outside companies, including major manufacturers already on board. Investors reacted swiftly, sending UPS and FedEx shares lower on concerns Amazon could become a more formidable competitor in global shipping. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.

Stepping down: Occidental Petroleum CEO Vicki Hollub is stepping down after a decade leading the company, marking the end of a tenure defined by bold acquisitions and a major transformation of the oil producer. Hollub, the first woman to lead a major U.S. oil firm, will be succeeded by COO Richard Jackson. Her leadership reshaped Occidental’s portfolio and secured backing from Warren Buffett, positioning the company for its next phase. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

Protections advance: A Louisiana House committee advanced legislation last week aimed at tightening rules around how companies acquire private land for industrial and utility projects. House Bill 841 would impose new requirements on landmen, including mandatory in-person negotiations, advance written offers and greater transparency in property valuations. The measure is framed as a win for landowners, though debate continues over balancing property rights with economic development priorities. Read more from The Center Square.