Roundup: AI legislation / Truck tariff / Luxury home market

Federal override: Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr says the agency is exploring whether it can preempt “heavy handed” state laws and regulations on artificial intelligence. The FCC may have the authority to block laws under various sections of the Communications Act, which first established the agency. That law, Carr says, “lets us preempt various state or local regulations that effectively prohibit the provision of telecom services.” Read more from Route Fifty.

Nov. 1 target date: President Donald Trump said 25% duties on medium- and heavy-duty trucks would begin Nov. 1. The proposal has been subject to an intense lobbying campaign by Detroit’s legacy automakers. Trump originally said last month that heavy-duty truck levies would start Oct. 1, but that timeline slipped as officials heard appeals from companies concerned about the impact. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.

Sales slipping: Luxury home sales fell 0.7% nationwide in the three months ended Aug. 31, reaching their lowest level for that period since 2013, Redfin reports. Price growth also cooled, with the median luxury sale price rising 3.9% to $1.25 million, down from a 6.1% increase a year earlier. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.