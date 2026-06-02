Roundup: AI enforcement / United Cajun Navy / Bridge bill stalls

Increased oversight: President Donald Trump signed an executive order Tuesday directing artificial intelligence companies to provide the administration with access to advanced AI models 30 days before they are released to the public. The order is intended to expand federal oversight of the rapidly evolving technology. It also directs national security and cybersecurity officials to work with agency leaders and major technology companies to address software vulnerabilities identified by advanced AI systems, including models such as Anthropic’s Mythos, according to the White House. The Wall Street Journal has the full story.

Rotary speaker: Brian Trascher, national vice president and public information officer of the United Cajun Navy, will be Wednesday’s guest speaker at the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge. Trascher will provide a look at Louisiana’s impact and a glance of the work ahead. The Rotary Club of Baton Rouge meets at noon each Wednesday at Drusilla Seafood.

Trump’s name won’t appear: The legislative session ended on Monday, and one item that did not make it through was House Bill 221, which would have named the bridge over the Mississippi River connecting La. 1 to La. 30 after President Donald Trump. The bill cleared a Senate committee in March and was not referred for a committee hearing. The bill’s author, Rep. Michael Echols of Monroe, says he will continue to push for federal funding to “make this bridge a reality.” WVLA-TV has the full story.