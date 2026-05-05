Roundup: Absentee ballots / Impact of Spirit’s collapse / Climate policy

Votes already cast: More than 42,000 Louisianans had already cast absentee ballots for the U.S. House races before Gov. Jeff Landry abruptly suspended the primaries following a Supreme Court ruling overturning the state’s congressional map. Landry’s order pushes the U.S. House primary elections to July 15 unless the Legislature selects another date. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.

Higher airfares: The collapse of Spirit Airlines is expected to push airfares higher, removing a key low-cost competitor that long pressured larger carriers to keep prices down. While some airlines are temporarily capping fares, rising fuel costs and reduced competition are likely to drive sustained increases, making travel less affordable for budget-conscious passengers and families. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

Disclosure rules targeted: The SEC has sent a proposal to the White House to formally end Biden-era climate disclosure rules for public companies, signaling a potential rollback of corporate reporting requirements tied to emissions and climate risk. The rules were never implemented amid legal challenges, and any repeal would still require review, public comment and a final vote by commissioners. Read more from Bloomberg.