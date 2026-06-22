Roundup: $26.3B Prime Day / Iranian oil exports / Benny’s in Baker

Spending boom: U.S. shoppers are expected to spend about $26.3 billion during Amazon’s 12th annual Prime Day sale that begins Tuesday. That equates to a 9% increase from last year. Strong demand for discounted essentials and value-focused purchases is expected to drive sales despite ongoing economic pressures. The event’s expanded four-day format is also expected to boost spending and participation. Bloomberg has the full story.

Licensed to sell: The U.S. Treasury has issued a temporary 60-day general license allowing Iran to sell oil, easing sanctions as part of ongoing negotiations aimed at a broader peace deal. The move comes after talks in Switzerland between U.S. and Iranian officials, with both sides reporting progress toward de-escalating tensions. Markets reacted quickly, with oil prices falling as traders anticipated increased global supply from Iranian exports. CNBC has the full story.

Car wash expands again: Benny’s Car Wash has opened a location in Baker, its 10th in the Greater Baton Rouge area. Located at 938 Main Street next to Baker High School, the new site offers exterior washes, interior cleaning, self-service vacuums and an on-site B-Quik convenience store. Co-owner Justin Alford thanked Mayor Darnell Waites and his staff for their support, and the company plans to host an official grand opening celebration in the coming months. Benny’s founder and co-owner Benny Alford was inducted into Business Report’s Hall of Fame earlier this year.