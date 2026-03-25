Rising prices at the pump reignites debate over gas tax holidays

Gas prices are climbing again nationwide, with the national average nearing $4 per gallon and analysts warning further increases could be ahead—reviving debate over whether tax holidays can offer meaningful relief, Louisiana Illuminator writes.

Prices have jumped sharply in recent weeks, driven by global oil market volatility, geopolitical tensions and seasonal shifts in fuel production. The impact is already rippling through household budgets, particularly for lower- and middle-income drivers, while raising broader concerns about inflation and consumer spending.

Gas prices in the Capital Region are starting around $3.25 per gallon, according to GasBuddy, with Baton Rouge prices climbing higher than $3.31 per gallon.

In response, several states are weighing temporary gas tax suspensions, echoing measures used during the 2022 price surge. But economists remain skeptical, arguing the savings are often modest, unevenly distributed and sometimes absorbed by the supply chain rather than passed on to consumers.

With oil markets tied closely to global events and supply uncertainty persisting, the path forward remains unclear—leaving policymakers balancing short-term relief against long-term fiscal trade-offs.

Louisiana Illuminator has the full story.