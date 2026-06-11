Rising inflation may put new Fed chair at odds with Trump

Newly appointed Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh may soon face a major test of his independence from Donald Trump, The Washington Post reports.

Although Warsh is viewed as sympathetic to lower interest rates, a position favored by Trump, rising inflation and a strong labor market could force the Fed to move in the opposite direction and raise rates instead.

Inflation has climbed above 4% annually for the first time in three years, while employment remains strong, increasing concerns that the economy may be overheating. The Fed is expected to keep rates unchanged at its next meeting, but investors increasingly believe rate hikes later in 2026 are possible.

Economists say Warsh’s willingness to resist political pressure and prioritize inflation control will be an early measure of his credibility as Fed chair. Several Fed officials have recently signaled growing concern about inflation and openness to tighter monetary policy.

Rather than immediately raising rates, Warsh may first change the Fed’s communications by removing language that suggests future rate cuts are more likely than rate increases.

Trump has publicly said he wants lower interest rates, though he has also said Warsh should be “independent.” Cutting rates amid rising inflation could backfire by pushing longer-term borrowing costs higher.

Some economists believe inflation has persisted long enough that the Fed may need to tighten policy further to preserve its credibility on price stability.

The Washington Post has the full story.