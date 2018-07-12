Residential Property of the Week, Sponsored by Leigh Moss, REALTOR Keller Williams: 18624 Lake Harbor Lane in Prairieville. The perfect home for a large family.

You will love the open-concept living room and dining room, and the fully updated kitchen with clean white cabinets and granite. Downstairs are two bedrooms (including the master), two full bathrooms and a walk-in pantry/storage area. Off the kitchen is a screened in porch, fully fenced yard and mature crepe myrtles. Upstairs you will find three bedrooms, two additional full bathrooms and a bonus space. The seller has added plantation shutters on the exterior of the home making it that much more appealing. This home is in a top school district and is offered at $349,900. Click here for more details.