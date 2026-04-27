Re/Max sale signals new phase of real estate consolidation

Real estate’s consolidation wave is accelerating as tech-focused The Real Brokerage moves to acquire Re/Max in a deal valued at roughly $550 million, or about $880 million including debt, The Wall Street Journal writes.

The transaction would combine two major brokerage players with more than 180,000 agents and reflects growing pressure on firms to scale, invest in technology and navigate a sluggish housing market. Re/Max shareholders can elect stock or cash under the proposed terms, while the combined company plans to continue operating both brands under the new Real ReMax Group.

Executives say the deal is aimed at pairing Re/Max’s global franchise network with The Real Brokerage’s digital platform and AI-driven tools to better serve agents and clients. The acquisition follows other major real estate combinations, including Rocket’s purchase of Redfin and Compass’ deal for Anywhere Real Estate, underscoring a broader industry shift toward consolidation as brokerages seek market share, operational efficiencies and stronger competitive positioning in a challenging environment.

The Wall Street Journal has the full story.