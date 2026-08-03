Racing the clock: The $95B question dividing Senate Republicans

Senate Republicans are working to complete several major priorities before leaving Washington on Friday, including passing a stopgap spending bill to prevent a government shutdown before the Nov. 3 elections, The Washington Post reports.

The proposed measure would fund the government through Dec. 11 while maintaining funding for housing, nutrition and veterans’ health care programs. Senate Majority Leader John Thune is also seeking confirmation of 74 of President Donald Trump’s nominees and advancing a $95 billion budget package that would provide funding for the Iran war and aid for inflation-battered farmers, along with legislation on sanctions against Russia and cryptocurrency regulation.

The proposed budget package faces significant hurdles because it requires nearly unanimous Republican support in the Senate.

Several Republican senators, including Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy, have raised concerns about the House-approved framework, joining Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, and Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine.

Other Republicans are divided over the package’s size, with some pushing for increased defense spending while fiscal conservatives oppose adding billions more to the national debt. Any unfinished business is expected to be delayed until September, when Congress returns for a brief session before lawmakers focus on the election campaign.

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