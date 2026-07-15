Q2 was ‘as good as it gets’ for JPMorgan, but Jamie Dimon has a warning

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon celebrated the bank’s strongest-ever second quarter while warning that markets may be approaching a peak, Fortune reports.

Following the earnings report, which included $21.2 billion in net income, Dimon said conditions were “as good as it gets” but cautioned that it is unclear how long the current environment will last. He pointed to growing risks beneath the surface, including geopolitical conflicts, persistent inflation and rising government deficits.

JPMorgan’s results were boosted by strong trading, dealmaking, and a $4.6 billion gain from its Visa stake, while core profits still exceeded Wall Street expectations.

Goldman Sachs also reported a standout quarter, with earnings and revenue rising significantly compared with the previous year. Both banks benefited from increased investor activity, as companies and investors pursued financing, stock offerings and acquisitions.

Despite the strong performance, Dimon expressed concern that today’s market optimism resembles periods before previous financial downturns, such as the crashes that followed the market booms of 2000 and 2007. He warned that excessive confidence can create vulnerabilities, even while acknowledging that the same enthusiasm is currently driving major profits for large financial institutions.

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