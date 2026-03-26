Poll reveals sharp gender divide when it comes to wage fairness

Most working women in the U.S. believe they are disadvantaged when it comes to earning competitive wages, but many men have a different view, according to a new AP-NORC poll.

Equal pay emerged as a major source of concern for working women in the poll and an area where men and women are far apart in their perception of gender equity.

Most employed women, about 60%, say men have more opportunities when it comes to earning competitive wages, according to the survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, while about one-third think neither gender has an advantage. About 30% of employed women say they have personally experienced wage discrimination because of their gender.

Employed men are more divided: About 40% believe men have an advantage when it comes to wages, while about half think both genders have about the same opportunities and 10% say women have more opportunities. Just about 10% of men say they have personally experienced wage discrimination because of their gender.

The survey also found that a majority of employed women say the amount of money they get paid is a “major” source of stress in their life right now, compared to about 40% of employed men.

The findings come at a time when men’s earnings are rising faster than women’s, and the gender wage gap has widened for two years in a row, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Read the full story from The Associated Press.