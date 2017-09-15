Pennington Biomedical Research Foundation names new CEO

Jill Roshto is leaving her post as CEO of Cancer Services of Greater Baton Rouge to become president and CEO of the Pennington Biomedical Research Foundation.

Roshto’s resignation from Cancer Services is effective Friday, Sept. 22.

As head of the foundation—which raises money for Pennington Biomedical Research Center—she will take over from interim CEO Bill Silvia, who is retiring.

Silvia has led both the research foundation and the Pennington Medical Foundation—a separate entity—since October. He stepped in as acting president and CEO of the research foundation after the former CEO Carol Dreher quietly left last year.

“We’re delighted Jill has joined the foundation,” C. Kris Kirkpatrick, the foundation’s board chairman, says in a statement. “She has tremendous enthusiasm for our mission and extensive knowledge in fundraising and donor relations.”

Cancer Services announced Roshto’s resignation late Thursday, adding Connie Caldwell, the agency’s development director, will assume the role in the interim.The agency plans to search for a new CEO.

“Jill has brought significant progress and growth to Cancer Services,” says David Perry, president of Cancer Services board of directors. “Through her strong leadership and management skills, she strengthened the structure of the organization and has positioned it to thrive in the future while remaining focused on its main priority of serving the needs of individuals and families living with cancer in our community.”

Roshto previously worked for LSU’s Stephenson Entrepreneurship Institute and LSU Foundation in the College of Humanities & Social Sciences.