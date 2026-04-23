An Old Navy collaboration expands this Baton Rouge native designer’s reach

Designer Christopher John Rogers has partnered with Old Navy on a new collection aimed at a broader consumer market, 225 writes.

The collaboration includes apparel, denim and swimwear, featuring the bold colors and silhouettes that define the Baton Rouge native’s work. Some limited-edition pieces have already sold out.

Rogers, who built his reputation in luxury fashion and has dressed high-profile clients, is extending his designs to a wider audience through the partnership.

The collection is available online and in select stores, including one location in Louisiana.

The collaboration reflects a broader trend of established designers working with mass-market retailers to reach new customers.

225 has the full story.