    An Old Navy collaboration expands this Baton Rouge native designer’s reach

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    Designer Christopher John Rogers has partnered with Old Navy on a new collection aimed at a broader consumer market, 225 writes. 

    The collaboration includes apparel, denim and swimwear, featuring the bold colors and silhouettes that define the Baton Rouge native’s work. Some limited-edition pieces have already sold out.

    Rogers, who built his reputation in luxury fashion and has dressed high-profile clients, is extending his designs to a wider audience through the partnership.

    The collection is available online and in select stores, including one location in Louisiana.

    The collaboration reflects a broader trend of established designers working with mass-market retailers to reach new customers.

    225 has the full story. 