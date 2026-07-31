‘Now or never’ mindset opens the M&A floodgates for Corporate America

U.S. companies are pursuing large mergers and acquisitions as they seek to capitalize on what many view as the most business-friendly regulatory environment in years under the Trump administration, The New York Times reports.

High-profile deals include NextEra Energy’s proposed $67 billion combination with Dominion Energy, Sysco’s $29 billion acquisition of Jetro Restaurant Depot and a reported $53 billion bid by Stripe and Advent International for PayPal.

Dealmakers say there is a “now or never” mindset for pursuing transformational transactions before President Trump’s term ends, believing the current antitrust environment is more accommodating than under the previous administration.

Federal regulators have signaled a more flexible approach to merger reviews, including faster antitrust evaluations and fewer upfront information requests, helping fuel a surge in dealmaking. Global mergers and acquisitions reached approximately $3.2 trillion through June, up 45% from a year earlier, with analysts expecting continued activity in energy, banking, pharmaceuticals and industries tied to AI-driven demand for power and materials such as copper.

Even so, large transactions still require multiple regulatory approvals and can face opposition from politicians, local civic groups and state attorneys general. The proposed $85 billion Union Pacific–Norfolk Southern merger, for example, has drawn scrutiny over its potential to concentrate roughly two-fifths of U.S. rail freight under one company.

Legal experts caution that despite a more favorable federal regulatory climate, political influence over merger reviews and state-level legal challenges continue to create uncertainty for companies pursuing major acquisitions.

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