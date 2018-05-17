No. 1 on the list: Holiday Inn Baton Rouge South

Holiday Inn Baton Rouge South on Airline Highway still has the most rooms in the Capitol Region, boasting 334 sleeping spaces and 13 meeting rooms, topping the list again for 2018.

While the hotel has the most rooms in the area, the Crowne Plaza Baton Rouge on Constitution Avenue actually has the biggest capacity for banquets and receptions with space for up to 2,000, according to the new ranking of hotels with more than 131 rooms in the current issue of Business Report.

Close behind the Holiday Inn in terms of bed spaces is the Baton Rouge Marriott with 299 rooms and 25 meeting spaces. Down at the bottom of Business Report’s list is the Hilton Garden Inn out by the airport.

