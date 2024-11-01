Nexus takes the next step in its search for a new leader

Nexus Louisiana is now accepting applications for its new president and CEO, a significant step in the organization’s quest to find a new permanent leader.

The board has engaged the global executive search firm Isaacson, Miller to guide the recruitment process. The firm invites applications, interest from candidates, and recommendations for prospective candidates.

The new president and CEO will be critical in providing internal and external leadership. The individual will assess and align the organization’s structures while advocating for Nexus Louisiana as a key driver of entrepreneurship and innovation in the Baton Rouge region across the state and globally.

Nexus Louisiana has been without a permanent leader for two years following longtime CEO Genevieve Silverman’s departure in June 2022 after 14 years.

Nexus management consultant Calvin Mills has handled leadership responsibilities for the organization since 2022. He says he plans to apply for the permanent job.

At the organization’s board of directors meeting last month, the group addressed the search to replace Silverman and a transition plan to replace departed technology park Executive Director Stephen Loy with a temporary stand-in until a permanent executive is identified.

The search committee tasked with finding the organization’s next leader has dates blocked off in early December and January for telephone and video interviews for the candidates. The semifinalists will be interviewed in person.

The search committee will also be mindful of any potential candidates to replace Loy that may be discovered during the CEO search.

View a detailed description of the position.