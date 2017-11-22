News roundup: Waitr delivering 2,000-plus Thanksgiving meals to families this week … 16% of registered voters identify sexual harassment as a problem in their workplace … Tesla burning through nearly half a million in cash every hour

Shared: Waitr says it will deliver over 2,000 free Thanksgiving meals to needy families across the Gulf Coast this week. The company says the donations are a culmination of a five-week program during which 1,200 customers donated to the program via the Waitr delivery app.

Surveyed: While U.S. voters who partook in a recent Morning Consult/Politico poll say sexual harassment and misconduct is a big problem for Hollywood and Washington D.C, they don’t think it’s as big of a problem in their workplace. Of the 2,586 registered voters included in the poll, 59% said it’s a big problem in Hollywood and 43% said as much for the federal government—but only 16% said it’s a big problem in their workplace. Over half of those surveyed say elected officials facing sexual misconduct allegations should resign, and 43% feel confident sexual harassment incidents in the workplace will decrease as a result of the media attention on the topic. Read more.

Burning money: Over the past 12 months, Tesla has been burning money at a clip of about $8,000 a minute—or $480,000 an hour, Bloomberg data shows. At this pace, the electric car company is on track to exhaust its current cash pile on Monday, Aug. 6. Bloomberg notes that few Tesla watchers expect the cash burn to continue at a breakneck pace, and the company itself says it’s ramping up output of its all-important Model 3, which will bring money in the door. Read more.

