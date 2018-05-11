News roundup: Louisiana company pleads guilty to illegal crab sale … Southern University launches medical marijuana program … Apple, Goldman Sachs team up to create credit card

Seasick: A Louisiana seafood company has pleaded guilty to the illegal sale of blue crabs, The Associated Press reports. U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans says Shell Beach Seafood Co. LLC, based in St. Bernard, entered the plea Thursday to a one-count Bill of Information. According to the court documents, from on or about May 1, 2012, through March 30, 2013, the company knowingly sold and transported blue crabs in interstate commerce when it should have known that the product was acquired and possessed in violation of the law. Shell Beach faces up to a $200,000 fine and a special assessment of $125 when sentenced Aug. 16 before U.S. District Judge Eldon E. Fallon.

Pot programming: Southern University signed a contract Thursday for the school’s medical marijuana program with a firm struggling with its ownership structure, The Associated Press reports. The contract was signed with the two biggest owners of Advanced Biomedics, majority owner Carrol Castille and founder and minority owner Chad Bodin, who have been battling in Lafayette court for weeks. The contract was signed on assurances that the company is working to resolve the ongoing feud. Southern spokeswoman Lakeeshia Giddens Lusk says that the feuding owners reached a resolution and are now working on the details. She says the university advised the two prior to signing the contract it would select another vendor if they couldn’t resolve the dispute.

Coming to fruition: Apple and Goldman Sachs have been working for months on a new credit card to be part of the Apple Pay brand, The New York Times reports. The credit card would be Goldman’s first credit card and could be part of the bank’s efforts to grow its consumer product options as well as help make Apple’s Apple Pay more popular, but the two firms are still working out the details. Goldman hired a team from a credit card startup Final in December and bought a credit card deal search app called Clarity Money in April. Apple already has one branded credit card through Barclays that lets users rack up points to spend on Apple products, so this would be number two for the company. Read the full story.