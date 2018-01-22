News roundup: Deadline to register for LSU’s F. King Alexander and Lunch with the Supe is at noon … ‘Money’ names Bossier City as best place to live in Louisiana … $1.2B in coastal projects advancing toward completion in 2018

Out of time: The deadline to register for this week’s Lunch with the Supe is noon today. LSU President F. King Alexander will join East Baton Rouge Parish Superintendent Warren Drake to discuss their visions for preparing students for success after high school. Drake also will discuss the issues facing the school system. Lunch with the Supe is from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday at Juban’s Restaurant on Perkins Road. Registration is required. Tickets cost $30 per person. Get more information.

Best place to live: Bossier City, with its Air Force base, boardwalk shopping and riverboat casinos, is the best place to live in Louisiana, according to Money’s 2017 Best Places to Live in the U.S. The magazine, in partnership with Realtor.com, publishes the list each year, highlighting towns and cities that pair strong economic and educational performance with affordability. Bossier City, located along the eastern bank of the Red River across from Shreveport, is home to roughly 65,034 and is projected to see 5.77% job growth. The median household income is $47,051. The city attracts new residents with ongoing infrastructure improvements, low cost of living and its rich local culture. See the full feature.

Land and water: About $1.2 billion in coastal restoration and protection projects are advancing toward completion in southeast Louisiana this year, The Courier reports. The projects include a $103 million project to rebuild Whiskey Island, a barrier island in Terrebonne Parish. Construction began last March and the project is on track to be finished this April. Ten million cubic yards of sand is being pumped onto the island, which helps protect the parish from Gulf of Mexico tides slowly eating away the parish’s marshes. Read more.