News roundup: Co-op bookstore’s owners confirm closure … Settlement would award Baton Rouge protesters up to $1,000 … Jeff Bezos is set to end the day as the world’s richest person

The final chapter: The Prescott family has confirmed that the Co-op Bookstore, which also functioned as a fine art store, will close after 84 years in business. In a news release issued this morning, co-owner Bob Prescott says: “We are grateful to have played such a key role in so many lives.” The three-generation business was founded in 1933 by W.A. Prescott and operated in several locations throughout the years. Daily Report broke news Thursday that Walk-On’s has purchased the Burbank Drive store for its new headquarters. The Co-op is expected to remain open for about 45 days, with Walk On’s to move into the space early next year.

In court: A federal judge is scheduled to hold a hearing today on whether to approve a class-action settlement that would award up to $1,000 in cash to each of the nearly 80 protesters who were arrested after last year’s deadly police shooting of Alton Sterling. Several lawsuits have accused Baton Rouge law enforcement agencies of violating the constitutional rights of protesters. Activist DeRay Mckesson is among the arrested protesters eligible for cash payments ranging from $500 to $1,000 if the proposed settlement gets the judge’s final approval.

Deep pockets: Jeff Bezos is on track to claim his place as the richest person on the planet. Amazon shares surged at the open of U.S. markets this morning, lifting its founder’s net worth by $6.6 billion to $90.2 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Bezos’ wealth briefly surpassed that of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates on July 27, but Amazon shares ended the day lower, leaving Bezos at No. 2. Bezos, 53, has added $18.1 billion to his fortune this year. Read more.