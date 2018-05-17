News roundup: Aerospace company setting up shop in Lake Charles … Dog lovers’ dating app arrives in north Louisiana … Otters wreck Alaska seafood industry while looking adorable

Rocketman: Gov. John Bel Edwards and Citadel Completions LLC announced today the new aerospace company will make a $17.6 million capital investment and hire more than 250 people for an aircraft center dedicated to interior jet modifications and maintenance at Chennault International Airport in Lake Charles. Citadel will provide full-scale interior completions for luxury and commercial aircraft, such as Boeing 737, 747, 767 and 777 jets, along with Airbus A330 and A340 jets. To land the deal, the state offered the company an incentive package that includes a performance-based grant of $7 million to defray the cost of facility modifications as well as a $2 million performance-based grant for lease support. The company is also expected to tap into Louisiana’s Industrial Tax Exemption and Quality Jobs programs. LED has more details about the announcement.

Puppy love: Only interested in dating a dog person? There’s an app for that, The Shreveport Times reports. Dig, created by sisters Leigh Isaacson, 29, and Casey Isaacson, 27, of New Orleans, is currently available for iPhones and soon for Android phones. The dating app aims to help dog owners find the perfect date and the Isaacsons rolled out their app in Shreveport today. The idea behind their creation: 70% of singles say their date’s reaction to their pet is important according to a “Truth about Pets and Dating” survey conducted by PetSmart Charities and Match.com. Read the story.



Significant otters: Northern sea otters, once near extinction, have made a comeback thriving on Alaska’s best seafood, angering fisherman in the process, The Associated Press reports. Sea otters eat red sea urchins and other valuable seafood, and have been part of a more than two-thirds drop in red sea urchins harvested. Southeast Alaska Regional Dive Fisheries Association is working to save the livelihood of the $10 million industry. The organization has a tough battle, though, because the threat to their industry looks like a cute stuffed animal and strict hunting laws mean there are few checks on otter populations, though the state is working to change the laws. Read the story.

