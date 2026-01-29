New rule is forcing companies to reveal tax footprints

Public companies are beginning to pull back the curtain on a long-standing corporate mystery: where they actually pay their income taxes and how much goes to each jurisdiction, The Wall Street Journal writes.

A new accounting rule from the Financial Accounting Standards Board now requires companies to break out cash income taxes paid at the federal, state and foreign levels, offering investors a clearer view of corporate tax footprints.

Early filers such as Netflix and Intel are among the first to comply, with Netflix disclosing more than $1.1 billion in U.S. federal income taxes in 2025, along with significant payments to countries including Brazil and South Korea. The new disclosures are expected to roll out across hundreds of companies in coming weeks, potentially reshaping how investors, policymakers and the public evaluate corporate tax strategies.

Supporters say the rule boosts transparency and comparability, while critics warn it could expose sensitive tax planning details and lack sufficient context to fully interpret effective tax rates.

The Wall Street Journal has the full story.