New milestone: Dow tops 24,000 for first time

This morning brings good news for 401(k) investors.

The Dow Jones industrial average reached a new milestone, topping 24,000 for the first time, adding to this year’s sizable gains for investors that have exposure to stocks in their retirement accounts, USA Today reports.

Right after the start of trading today, the blue chip stock index climbed as much as 150 points to 24,091.09.

The stock market rally of 2017, which has pushed the Dow up more than 21%, has been fueled by a global economic recovery that has been a boon for corporate profits and lifted consumer confidence to its highest levels since 2000.

A 401(k) investor with $100,000 invested in the Dow at the start of the year now has an estimated account balance of $121,000.

