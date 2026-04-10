New Gulf oil find could expand funding pipeline for coastal projects

A newly discovered offshore oil reserve in the Gulf could deliver a fresh stream of revenue for Louisiana’s coastal restoration efforts, with production potentially starting as soon as 2027, The Center Square writes.

The find, led by a partnership including Occidental, Chevron and Woodside, may be fast-tracked using existing infrastructure, accelerating royalty payments to Gulf states.

Under federal revenue-sharing rules, Louisiana receives a significant portion of offshore royalties, much of which is earmarked for large-scale coastal protection projects. With recent policy changes raising caps on those funds, the state could see hundreds of millions in additional revenue over the next decade.

For coastal communities facing land loss and the eventual wind-down of BP settlement dollars, the discovery underscores the continued economic and environmental stakes tied to Gulf energy production.

The Center Square has the full story.