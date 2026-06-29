New Fed chair’s vision: A leaner, faster, more modern central bank

Kevin Warsh, the new Federal Reserve chair, is proposing a broad restructuring of how the central bank operates, aiming to make it more streamlined, more data-driven and more tightly coordinated under the chair’s leadership, The New York Times reports.

A key part of his plan is reducing the complexity of the Fed’s internal structure. He has introduced new task forces focused on core functions like economic forecasting, inflation measurement and policy communication.

The idea is to modernize how the Fed processes information and makes decisions, especially after recent years of high inflation and criticism that the central bank reacted too slowly.

Warsh is also rethinking how the Fed communicates with financial markets. He is moving away from the practice of “forward guidance,” where officials try to signal future interest rate moves in advance.

Instead, he favors a more flexible, less predictable approach that depends heavily on incoming economic data. Supporters argue this could make policy more responsive to changing conditions, while critics worry it could increase uncertainty for businesses and investors.

Another major theme is consolidation of authority. The reforms would strengthen the role of the chair in setting the agenda and shaping consensus among policymakers.

This represents a shift toward a more centralized decision-making style compared with recent Fed practice, which has emphasized broader internal debate and transparency.

Overall, the changes reflect a push toward tighter control, faster decision cycles and a stronger focus on inflation management, even if it comes at the cost of reduced transparency.

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