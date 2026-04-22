New exchange aims to turn Texas into an IPO hub

The Texas Stock Exchange is targeting early 2027 for its first IPOs, marking a significant step in its effort to challenge the dominance of Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange.

Trading in exchange-traded products is expected to begin this summer, with the Dallas-based exchange focusing on attracting companies across the South, from Texas to Florida.

Backed by major investors including Citadel Securities and BlackRock, TXSE is positioning itself to capitalize on the region’s economic growth while benefiting from rising interest in Texas as a financial hub.

The move comes as established exchanges also deepen their presence in the state, setting up a broader battle over listings, capital markets activity and the future geography of U.S. finance.

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