National Historic District designation for Downtown East in final stages

A National Historic District designation—which could make some significant developments eligible for historic tax credits and restoration tax abatements—is in the final stages for a portion of Downtown East.

If approved, the Eddie Robinson Sr. Historic District will be located in Downtown East, bounded by North Boulevard, 18th Street and Park Boulevard, Terrace Street and 12th Street and Interstate-110.

The Electric Depot, Hotel Lincoln and Elysian II are among the developments in the works in the proposed district.

Jessica Richardson, national register coordinator at Louisiana Division of Historic Preservation, says the application should be filed with National Park Service in the next month, adding she expects it to be approved without issues.

The final approval could come as early as January, she says. The National Park Service is the final authority on historical designations.

Local architect and developer Dyke Nelson, who is developing the Electric Depot alongside the East Baton Rouge Redevelopment Authority, is one of the collaborators for the application.

Downtown Development District Executive Director Davis Rhorer discussed the historic district designation at this morning’s monthly DDD meeting, saying the incentives it would provide would further development and investment in the area.