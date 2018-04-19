Mid City Craft Wine and Brew opening on Jefferson in May

The co-owner of a new craft wine and beer store set to open next month in the Goodwood Village shopping center believes Mid City will be a perfect fit for the new venture.

“Mid City’s happening and we want to be a part of it,” says Gabe Daigle, who is preparing to open Mid City Craft Wine and Brew with his brother, Jacob. “There’s a lot of young people that we think would enjoy the idea.”

The store, located in a leased suite next to Brew Ha-Ha!, will carry a variety of boutique and family-owned winery selections, as well as local craft beers.

“We want to get behind these guys 100 percent and focus on local products,” says Daigle, a Baton Rouge native who previously worked in wine distribution for 12 years.

The shop will also be events driven, with weekly tastings with wine makers and beer brewers so customers can learn about the distilling and brewing processes.

Read a recent Business Report cover package on the growth of Mid City in recent years.