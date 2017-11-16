Metro Council members propose 8-mill property tax for police salaries

Several Metro Council members are backing a proposed 8-mill property tax that would fund increased salaries for Baton Rouge Police Department officers.

The tax would only apply to those owning property within the city limits, and would raise a net $14.9 million per year to the city, according to Marsha Hanlon, director of the city-parish finance department. It would apply to all homes and businesses within the city limits, including property owners taking the homestead exemption, Hanlon says.

Councilman Matt Watson, who is leading the effort, says Baton Rouge’s low starting salaries and the alarming number of murders this year sparked the move. If the tax passes, starting salaries for city police would increase from around $32,900 per year to over $40,000, he says.

Watson says around 60% of his district is geographically within the city limits, but he doesn’t know what percentage of his constituents would pay the tax.

“If we’re going to expect 21st Century policing in this community we ought to bring their pay into the 21st Century as well,” he says. “When you’re going to go out and try to recruit people and you start at $32,000, you’re at a disadvantage.”

The pay raises would only go to officers who are members of the Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service System. The tax would last for 10 years, and the Metro Council will decide whether to put it on the April 28 ballot at a public meeting in January. Also on that ballot will be a school millage renewal and possibly the renewal of another property tax for the police department.

The effort comes as anti-tax sentiment has permeated the political scene on the local and state level. It also comes on the heels of a failed 5-mill property tax proposed by Mayor Sharon Weston Broome that would have funded transportation projects to tackle the Capital City’s notorious traffic congestion. Watson was among the council members who voted against that tax, which didn’t make it to the ballot.

This tax is different, Watson says, because he has outlined a clearer picture of where the money would go, among other reasons.

Councilwoman Tara Wicker, who has participated in policy meetings about BRPD since the police shootings in 2016, says increasing salaries for officers was one of the recommendations made by local leaders who studied the issues with local policing.

“Literally everybody is concerned about the fact that we have unprecedented numbers of murders in our city,” Wicker says. “We just believe this is just another one of the tools in the toolbox.”

Aside from Wicker and Watson, council members Barbara Freiberg, Trae Welch, LaMont Cole and Chandler Loupe say they also support the tax. Broome, however, says she needs to see the plan before she can support it.

“$15 million is a lot of money. I would think the citizens of this community would want to see a plan,” she says. “I couldn’t go to (the council) until I had a plan for my millage.”

Broome adds that many constituents told her they were concerned about additional property taxes when she tried to gather support for her transportation plan. She also notes that there are many crime districts where citizens already pay, in some cases, hundreds of dollars in fees.

Broome tells Daily Report she wants to look at money for police as part of a more “holistic” examination of the city-parish’s priorities. The mayor also says she would like to hire a police chief before passing a new dedicated tax for the department.

