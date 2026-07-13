Meta to spend an additional $40B to expand colossal Louisiana data center

Meta is substantially expanding its artificial intelligence infrastructure by increasing investment in its massive data center campus in Richland Parish, Bloomberg reports.

The company announced it will increase its commitment to $50 billion for the project, an additional $40 billion beyond its previously announced $10 billion investment, expanding the facility to at least 5 gigawatts of computing power.

Meta’s total investment in the site is expected to exceed $250 billion, with much of the additional spending likely going toward the advanced AI chips that will power the nearly 4,000-acre campus, although the company has not publicly disclosed expenses beyond the $50 billion commitment.

The expansion reflects CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s aggressive push to build the computing infrastructure needed to pursue AI superintelligence. Meta currently has 33 data centers built or under active development and has pledged to invest at least $600 billion in U.S. infrastructure projects over the next several years. The company also recently announced a $10 billion investment in its first data center in Canada.

The Louisiana campus, Meta’s largest and most ambitious data center project to date, is receiving additional financing from outside investors. Blue Owl Capital, which owns an 80% stake in the project, has turned to Wall Street for billions of dollars to help fund construction. To meet the facility’s enormous electricity demand, Entergy Louisiana is investing billions to build 10 new gas-fired power plants.

While the data center will provide 5 gigawatts of computing power, more than 2 gigawatts will support the campus’s broader electrical needs. Meta also expects the project to have a significant economic impact, doubling its projected permanent workforce to 1,000 jobs and awarding more than $1.6 billion in contracts to Louisiana businesses since construction began in December 2024.

In addition, Zuckerberg has said Meta is exploring whether to rent some of its computing capacity to outside customers as the company develops plans for a cloud infrastructure business.

Bloomberg has the full story.