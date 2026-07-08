MegaPark’s $10B in investments sets the stage for Ascension’s next boom

The RiverPlex MegaPark in Ascension Parish is laying the groundwork to become one of the Gulf Coast’s largest industrial hubs, with approximately $10 billion in announced investments already committed and thousands of acres still available for future development, Ascension Business Report reports.

According to Ascension Economic Development Corporation President and CEO Kate MacArthur, the focus is now on expanding infrastructure, including roads, utilities, rail and river access to attract additional industrial projects and support long-term growth.

Major investments include Hyundai-POSCO Louisiana Steel’s $5.8 billion steel facility, CF Industries’ $4 billion low-carbon ammonia project and Linde’s $400 million air separation unit. A proposed $7.5 billion hydrogen-ammonia project by Ascension Clean Energy is expected to reach a final investment decision later this year.

Rather than pursuing a single industry, AEDC is targeting complementary sectors such as advanced manufacturing, specialty chemicals, hydrogen, clean energy and rare materials processing. MacArthur said the site’s size and access to the Mississippi River make it uniquely competitive for large-scale industrial development.

Beyond attracting major manufacturers, the long-term vision includes smaller industrial parks for suppliers and service companies, creating additional opportunities for local businesses and jobs. MacArthur noted that projects of this scale generate broad economic benefits through increased demand for contractors, trucking firms, suppliers and professional services, while also boosting local tax revenues.

Over the next five years, AEDC aims to have Hyundai and CF Industries operating, complete key infrastructure projects and spur continued economic growth across Ascension Parish.

Ascension Business Report has the full story.