Meet Tom Martin, executive vice president and COO of Pod Pack International

Though the company has been making single serve coffee pods since 1996, co-founder Tom Martin likes to say Pod Pack International has been a “15 year startup.”

“Accept that you must stay persistent and to never give up. You definitely need a financial plan to keep the company alive through the tough times,” Martin tells Business Report in its new Executive Spotlight feature.

Martin worked for Community Coffee for over a decade before launching the Pod Pack International with fellow industry veteran Bill Powell in New Orleans. The startup operated from a 400-square-foot space, and in 2000 the company moved its headquarters to Baton Rouge.

In late 2014, Pod Pack completed a major expansion of its Industriplex Boulevard facilities to 45,000 square feet. Today, the co-packer produces single serve coffee and tea pods available in hotels, restaurants, and grocery and convenience stores across the country.

What’s your strategy as a manager for keeping employees motivated each and every day?

We start with the right culture and selecting the right people—those who are driven, focused and passionate. I have learned to let them make decisions and run the business. And I occasionally mention that, “The more time I spend at my condo in Florida, the more money they will make!”

