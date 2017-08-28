Meet Tom Martin, executive vice president and COO of Pod Pack International

Daily Report Staff
August 28, 2017

Though the company has been making single serve coffee pods since 1996, co-founder Tom Martin likes to say Pod Pack International has been a “15 year startup.”

“Accept that you must stay persistent and to never give up. You definitely need a financial plan to keep the company alive through the tough times,” Martin tells Business Report in its new Executive Spotlight feature.

Martin worked for Community Coffee for over a decade before launching the Pod Pack International with fellow industry veteran Bill Powell in New Orleans. The startup operated from a 400-square-foot space, and in 2000 the company moved its headquarters to Baton Rouge.

In late 2014, Pod Pack completed a major expansion of its Industriplex Boulevard facilities to 45,000 square feet. Today, the co-packer produces single serve coffee and tea pods available in hotels, restaurants, and grocery and convenience stores across the country.

Read the full Executive Spotlight feature. Here’s a sample of what you will find:

What’s your strategy as a manager for keeping employees motivated each and every day?

We start with the right culture and selecting the right people—those who are driven, focused and passionate. I have learned to let them make decisions and run the business. And I occasionally mention that, “The more time I spend at my condo in Florida, the more money they will make!”

Send your comments to editor@businessreport.com.

There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts!