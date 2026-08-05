Meet the leaders, organizations and innovators improving healthcare across the Capital Region

Healthcare in the Capital Region is growing more complex by the year. The population is expanding and aging. Demand is rising for everything from primary care and emergency services to cancer treatment, mental health support and highly specialized procedures. At the same time, hospitals and providers are managing workforce pressures, new technology and the constant challenge of making care easier to access and navigate.

Meeting those demands takes more than new buildings or equipment. It takes leaders who can make difficult decisions, organizations that can adapt and ideas that improve how care is delivered.

Business Report this year launched the Excellence in Healthcare Awards to recognize the people, institutions and innovations responding to those challenges across the region. This inaugural year’s honorees and finalists include emerging leaders building influence early in their careers, senior executives directing major investments and growth, and organizations working to better serve patients and families. They also highlight innovations that are helping clinicians diagnose conditions sooner, treat patients more precisely and offer options that were not available before.

Their work is varied, but the questions behind it are often the same: How can care reach more people? How can complicated systems work more effectively? And how can the region prepare now for the needs it will face next?

Meet the finalists and honorees in this month’s edition of Business Report.