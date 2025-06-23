Meet the committee who will select LSU’s next leader

LSU has launched a national search for its next president following William Tate’s departure to lead Rutgers University, Louisiana Illuminator reports.

A 20-member search committee, chaired by LSU Board of Supervisors Chair Scott Ballard, includes board members, university leaders, health system executives, faculty and alumni.

Matt Lee, dean of LSU’s College of Agriculture, is serving as interim president of the university.

The search will determine whether LSU continues to combine the system president and Baton Rouge chancellor roles—a structure adopted in 2012—or separates them. While the university’s announcement did not clarify this, board members have confirmed that discussions on the matter are ongoing.

The committee is expected to conduct its search over the next six months.

See the full list of committee members.