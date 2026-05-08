Meet Chris Stelly, one of the Capital Region 500

Chris Stelly is responsible for leading the effort to grow the state’s film, music and live performance industries, while simultaneously serving as Louisiana Economic Development’s official liaison with members of the Louisiana Legislature and other state agencies.

The native Louisianan joined LED in 2004 as executive director of the department’s entertainment office. Under his direction, Louisiana became one of the top film production destinations in the world.

He has also been at the forefront of LED’s efforts to establish Louisiana as a prime location for software development business investment.

Here are a few profile excerpts.

MY MOTTO

Be honest and work harder than the next person.

I’D LIKE TO HAVE DINNER WITH

Elon Musk and Steve Jobs, on how to translate inspiration into action

MOST IMPORTANT QUALITY IN A LEADER

Integrity, honesty and humility. Rather than “faking it,” be honest enough to recognize that you will never know everything. In other words, it is OK to say “I don’t know.”

Read Chris Stelly’s full profile.