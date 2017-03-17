Medical students matched to Baton Rouge hospitals

Match Day results are in, and area hospitals say dozens of medical students from colleges and universities across the U.S. will come to Baton Rouge to conduct their residencies.

Baton Rouge General’s Internal Medicine Residency Program will welcome 10 new residents while eight will join the hospital’s Family Medicine Residency Program.

Meanwhile, Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center reports that 63 senior med students will come to Baton Rouge next year to conduct their residencies at Our Lady of the Lake Pediatric Residency, LSU-Our Lady of the Lake Psychiatry Residency, LSU Surgery Residency, LSU Ear, Nose and Throat Residency, LSU Emergency Medicine Residency and LSU Internal Medicine Residency.

Thousands of medical students were matched today to residency programs at hospitals throughout the U.S. The match occurs annually and is conducted by the National Resident Match Program.

The students conducting their residencies at BRG and OLOL come from a variety of universities, including Tulane, LSU, Universidad Central de Venezuela, and the University of Alabama-Birmingham.

LSU Health New Orleans School of Medicine says 94 of its 193 graduating medical students—or 49%—will remain in Louisiana, and 78% of that pool is entering an LSU Health residency program.

While many of the university’s students have chosen to remain in Louisiana, Dr. Larry Hollier, chancellor of LSU Health New Orleans, says there’s still concern among students about both proposed and imposed state budget cuts to higher education in Louisiana.

“This year, fewer of our graduates are staying than last year, and we are concerned that the health care needs of our state could be affected in the future,” he says in a statement.

The university adds that this is the ninth year that midyear budget cuts have occurred at the same time that graduating students rank their list of residency programs for Match Day. Last year, 51% of LSU Health New Orleans students remained in Louisiana.