Marchand’s modernizes home improvement operations with new warehouse and pickup hub

Marchand’s Interior and Hardware is expanding its Gonzales campus with a new warehouse, an expanded flooring showroom, and a drive-through “project pickup” service aimed at making home renovation projects more convenient for customers, Ascension Business Report reports.

The family-owned retailer plans to open the new 12,783-square-foot warehouse and pickup service this summer, while the 3,600-square-foot showroom expansion is expected to be completed between September and November. The expansion will reorganize the company’s operations by moving inventory into the new warehouse and transforming former storage areas into additional showroom space. The company did not disclose the project’s cost.

A major focus of the investment is the new project pickup drive-through, which is designed to allow customers to quickly collect materials and return to their renovation work. Marchand’s says the goal is to simplify the remodeling process by providing materials, design assistance and installation services in one place, especially for homeowners who may be unsure where to begin.

The expanded layout will also improve internal operations by centralizing inventory and making order fulfillment more efficient. Once complete, the project will enhance both the customer experience and the company’s ability to support growing demand.

Founded by Whitney Marchand in Gonzales in 1949, Marchand’s has grown from a flooring store into a broader home improvement retailer with departments covering flooring, hardware, kitchen and bath, and framing services. Today, its Interior and Hardware operations remain at the original location, while framing is housed across the street at the Framing & Décor Gallery.

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