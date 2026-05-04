Major offtake deal anchors Louisiana’s next wave of LNG growth

A newly formed U.S. natural gas producer is doubling down on Louisiana’s growing role in global LNG exports, signing a 20-year offtake agreement tied to a proposed offshore project, Offshore Energy writes.

Expand Energy, created through the merger of Chesapeake Energy and Southwestern Energy, will purchase about 1.27 million tons of LNG annually from Delfin Midstream’s floating LNG facility, with deliveries targeted to begin in 2031 pending a final investment decision.

The deal replaces earlier, smaller agreements and signals continued momentum for the Delfin LNG project, a brownfield deepwater port designed to support multiple floating production units. With key federal approvals already in place, the project is positioning itself as a scalable, lower-infrastructure option for exporting U.S. natural gas.

The long-term contract underscores sustained demand for Gulf Coast LNG and highlights Louisiana’s strategic importance in the evolving global energy market, even as developers work to secure financing and finalize investment decisions.

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