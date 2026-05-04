LSU’s Geaux Rewards could redefine college sports monetization

LSU is stepping into new digital territory with last year’s launch of Geaux Rewards, a fan engagement platform that could reshape how college athletics monetize their audiences, Sports Business Journal writes.

Built with Uptop, the program allows fans to link their credit or debit cards and earn points on everyday spending, both at LSU venues like Tiger Stadium and with local and national sponsors, such as Community Coffee and Hancock Whitney.

But the bigger play is data. By capturing consumer spending habits, LSU gains a powerful new tool to attract sponsors and tailor partnerships, potentially unlocking a recurring seven-figure revenue stream. The program also drives traffic to LSU’s athletics app, strengthening ticketing, marketing and sponsorship opportunities.

With college fan bases stretching far beyond campus, the model offers brands regional and national reach and could signal a broader shift across college sports. If successful, Geaux Rewards may be less of a one-off and more of a blueprint for the industry.

Sports Business Journal has the full story.